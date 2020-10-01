Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $78.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $60.74 on Monday. Itron has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $150,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,777 shares of company stock valued at $218,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Itron by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,028,000 after purchasing an additional 274,466 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Itron by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 420,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Itron by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 203,474 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Itron by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 404,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Itron by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 135,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

