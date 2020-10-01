Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 559,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,777 shares of company stock worth $218,097. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Itron by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,028,000 after acquiring an additional 274,466 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Itron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,235,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after acquiring an additional 45,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Itron by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,150,000 after acquiring an additional 75,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Itron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

