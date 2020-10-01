iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $222.37

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.37 and traded as high as $222.51. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF shares last traded at $221.07, with a volume of 236,114 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $106,888,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,743,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 699.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,536,000 after purchasing an additional 187,446 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

