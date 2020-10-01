Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ralph Lauren Call Options (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,421 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 919% compared to the average daily volume of 532 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 41,467 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

