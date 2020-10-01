Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,630 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,029% compared to the average volume of 587 put options.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,916,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,428 shares of company stock worth $5,319,734. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,847,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

