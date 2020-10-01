Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.84

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and traded as low as $14.13. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 214,046 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.