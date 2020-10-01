Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.98

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and traded as high as $110.30. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $109.38, with a volume of 59,656 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

