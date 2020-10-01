Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.21

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.21 and traded as low as $25.35. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 1,237,900 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 140.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 149.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,221,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

