Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of BSMO opened at $25.62 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.