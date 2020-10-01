Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

