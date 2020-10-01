Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Inventus Mining Corp (CVE:IVS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. Inventus Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Pardo Paleoplacer gold property, which consists of 16 mining claims covering an area of 167 square kilometers located in the northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

