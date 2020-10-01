Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $775.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $684.82.

ISRG stock opened at $709.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $697.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

