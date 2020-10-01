International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.82

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.76. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 6,557 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $322.63 million and a P/E ratio of -107.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.50.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) (NYSE:THM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

