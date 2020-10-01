Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$14.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.66.

IPL opened at C$13.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

