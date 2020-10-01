Insider Selling: Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,385,000.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WK stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.24. Workiva Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Workiva by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Workiva by 31.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Workiva by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

