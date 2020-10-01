Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Insider Sells C$964,988.54 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total transaction of C$964,988.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,499,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,438,084.24.

AUP opened at C$19.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 15.45 and a current ratio of 16.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -14.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2292934 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

