Insider Selling: Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Director Sells C$58,000.00 in Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director James Duane Poliquin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,196,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,708,109.36.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at C$1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

