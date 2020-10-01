Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Insider Purchases C$13,050.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,025.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 22,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,848.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 21,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,998.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 30,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$70,500.00.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.13. Total Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$6.82.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

