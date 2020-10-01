Insider Buying: The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Buys £40,000 in Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) insider Stuart Neil Warriner bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.96. The Pebble Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.69 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of $169.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (0.18) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The Pebble Group Plc provides various products, services, and technology for the promotional products industry in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company operates through two businesses, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The Brand Addition business provides various products to global brands. It utilizes the network to source and deliver promotional product solutions to support the marketing efforts of its clients who operate in various sectors, which include health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.