Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Acquires C$13,800.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,166,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,549,796.22.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$14,700.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,760.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$7,750.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$8,350.00.

GWM opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. Galway Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a market cap of $72.13 million and a PE ratio of -23.97.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$1.20 price objective on shares of Galway Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

