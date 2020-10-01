Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Purchases C$31,925.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.77 per share, with a total value of C$31,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$893,900.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$33,475.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.65 per share, with a total value of C$36,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.78 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.79 per share, with a total value of C$36,975.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$79,250.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.73 per share, with a total value of C$78,650.00.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.11. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -35.56.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

