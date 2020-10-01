Insider Buying: Castings PLC (LON:CGS) Insider Purchases £9,840 in Stock

Castings PLC (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,857.70).

Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 326 ($4.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 million and a PE ratio of 14.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 344.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 342.44. Castings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Castings in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

