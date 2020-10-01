Insider Buying: Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) CFO Buys $25,650.00 in Stock

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGRX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

