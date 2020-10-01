Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $303.29 million and a P/E ratio of -11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innate Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

