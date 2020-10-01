INMAX (INX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $490.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One INMAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a total market cap of $65,695.81 and $490.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00181483 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

