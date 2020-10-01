Indonesia Energy (INDO) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Indonesia Energy (NYSE: INDO) is one of 230 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Indonesia Energy to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $4.18 million -$1.67 million -15.36 Indonesia Energy Competitors $8.58 billion $424.12 million 6.02

Indonesia Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy. Indonesia Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Indonesia Energy Competitors -93.76% 42.33% -0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Indonesia Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Indonesia Energy Competitors 2693 9909 13472 442 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 92.04%. Given Indonesia Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Indonesia Energy competitors beat Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

