IndigoVision Group (LON:IND) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $230.13

IndigoVision Group plc (LON:IND) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $230.13 and traded as low as $67.00. IndigoVision Group shares last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.50. The company has a market cap of $4.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IndigoVision Group Company Profile

IndigoVision Group plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of networked video security systems. Its IP video security systems allow full motion video to be transmitted with digital quality and security using local or wide area networks, wireless links, or the Internet. The company provides control center security management software, IP video walls, surveillance keyboards, integration modules, mobile centers, cameras and encoders, network video recorders, and body worn cameras.

