Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Gap Down to $2.09

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $1.96. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 3,444 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$2.40 to C$2.70 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,102.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.08 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

