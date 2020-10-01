Independent Research Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €78.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.58 ($90.10).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €74.00 ($87.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €40.18 ($47.27) and a 12 month high of €108.50 ($127.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of €73.07 and a 200-day moving average of €75.28.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

