Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

