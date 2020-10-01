ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.09. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 120,633 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.