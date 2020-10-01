Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

NYSE:ITW opened at $193.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.11. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $203.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

