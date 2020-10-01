IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.76-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised IHS Markit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.76.

NYSE:INFO opened at $78.51 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $3,057,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

