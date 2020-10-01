IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.76-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.29 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded IHS Markit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.76.

NYSE INFO opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $3,057,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,360,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

