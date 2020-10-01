IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0666

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $35.59 million and approximately $655,793.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00181483 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,106,977 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

