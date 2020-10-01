Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance Securities

Equities research analysts at China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ICLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $381.30 million, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLK. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at $654,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.