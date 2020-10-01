Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Up 24.8% in September

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 16,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $2,634,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,782,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,476,202.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,853,041 shares of company stock valued at $94,270,449 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ibio during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ibio in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ibio during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ibio by 223.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 223,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ibio by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ibio in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.55 price objective on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,992,809. Ibio has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

