HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $22.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUYA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HUYA by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.43. 20,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,142. HUYA has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.09.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.