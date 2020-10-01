Hush Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 82% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $545,876.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00638237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00074450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000811 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,997,943 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

