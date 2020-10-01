Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

HBAN stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 436,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

