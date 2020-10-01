Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.
HBAN stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 436,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
