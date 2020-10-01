Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.17

Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.86. Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 136,150 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.23.

About Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HPF)

Energy Leaders Plus Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with monthly cash distributions; the opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Company directly.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hrvst Enrg Ldr Pls Incm Cl A Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.