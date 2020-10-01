HL Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Short Interest Update

HL Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,722,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 2,186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLLSF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HL Acquisitions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 75,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,848. HL Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

