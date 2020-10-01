Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.12.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $85.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 711.00, a P/E/G ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Hotels has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 8.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 23.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

