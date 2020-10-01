Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $39.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.71. 8,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,520. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 75.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 29.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 13.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.