Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.52. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 8,978 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 46.0% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 352,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 111,164 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 121,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

