HEROcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $332,380.18 and approximately $27.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00259326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00093750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.01614513 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00181483 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.