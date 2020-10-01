Helix Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Helix has a market capitalization of $179,767.85 and $14.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helix has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00392039 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012807 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007015 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000280 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 29,088,938 coins and its circulating supply is 28,953,131 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

