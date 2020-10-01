Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) vs. Medical Connections (NASDAQ:MCTH) Critical Comparison

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and Medical Connections (OTCMKTS:MCTH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Medical Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 0.50% 13.33% 5.01% Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and Medical Connections, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 3 1 0 2.25 Medical Connections 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Medical Connections.

Volatility and Risk

Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Medical Connections has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Medical Connections’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $725.61 million 0.52 $46.87 million $2.59 7.59 Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Connections.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Medical Connections on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. Its consulting services include leadership assessment and development, executive coaching and on-boarding, succession planning, team and board effectiveness, organizational performance acceleration, workforce planning, and culture shaping services. The company serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Medical Connections

Medical Connections Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Medical Connections, Inc., a healthcare staffing company, provides staffing services for allied professionals and nurses in the United States. The company offers recruiting and staffing services for permanent and temporary positions, with an option for the clients and candidates to choose the working arrangements. It serves hospitals and other healthcare facilities, such as physician practice groups, skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, and sports medicine clinics with a range of staffing specialties that include various allied health professionals comprising rehabilitation therapists, speech language therapists, respiratory therapists, and radiation therapy technicians and nurses. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

