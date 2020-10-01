HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HDELY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

Shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.23. 21,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.38. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.