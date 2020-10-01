Head to Head Survey: City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) & Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) and Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for City Developments and Henderson Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A Henderson Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

City Developments has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares City Developments and Henderson Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Developments 16.49% 4.65% 2.49% Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of City Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Henderson Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. City Developments pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares City Developments and Henderson Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Developments $2.51 billion 2.01 $413.95 million $0.44 12.64 Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.92 $7.91 million N/A N/A

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Henderson Investment.

Summary

City Developments beats Henderson Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. With a proven track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. Its diversified land bank offers a solid development pipeline in Singapore as well as its key overseas markets of China, UK, Japan and Australia.

About Henderson Investment

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

